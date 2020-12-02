Feedback Wanted: Railroad Quiet Zone Study

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is looking into establishing railroad quiet zones at multiple crossings throughout the town.
The railroad quiet zone study is a 2020 Mankato Community Investment Plan project, and city officials are looking for your feedback. If quiet zones are established, the city says trains will no longer routinely sound their horns as they travel over each of the 14 crossings. Exceptions include emergencies and yard operations. Feedback can be provided online through Friday.
You can also attend a virtual meeting tomorrow night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To register click here.
