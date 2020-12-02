Five Sisters Project works to provide safe homes

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A local nonprofit organization in Wells is inching closer toward a big fundraising goal for a housing project, years in the making.
The Five Sisters Project is set out to provide, help, healing, and hope to women and their families in crisis. Right now, the organization is about $5,000 to $7,000 short of its fundraising goal. Once complete, they’ll be able to offer apartment safe style housing to women in crisis.
“When we are finally able to open the housing it will make it possible for us to have an easier relationship with folks, Our goal is to have a safe place to land, and that’s really difficult when they’re in the middle of a difficult situation, so whether that’s domestic abuse or a house fire there are a lot of different circumstances that we’ve dealt with over the years.”
The nonprofit has launched a 40 days of giving Facebook event to encourage donations..If fundraising efforts are met, they’re hoping to have the construction of the new housing option complete by the end of January. To donate toward the cause, visit www.fivesistersproject.com.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.