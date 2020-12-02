Hometown Business Connection: Vivian Rose Boutique

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Today, it’s known as a destination for shoppers from around the region.
But Vivian Rose Boutique was born out of tragedy after owner Sharry Swart and her husband, Chris, suffered a miscarriage, followed by more physical complications that only compounded Sharry’s sadness and grief.
“In a way, it just really saved me,” Sharry said. “The emotional and physical healing process was taking a lot out of me.”
She had a career in education, but felt she wanted something more.
“I’ve always had a love of fashion and helping women get styled and feel stylish and feel good.”
Chris suggested Sharry use that passion as a way to heal.
”It was actually my husband who pushed and said ‘you know what, you could keep your job and start an online store and just see how that feels.’”
That was in 2015. By 2017, Sharry took her online store to a physical location near the old train depot on Riverfront Drive in Mankato.
”When I was a little girl, the train depot was being redone, updated, given a face-lift and when we would come in [to town], I grew up out in the country, I would pretend that it was my mansion and that I lived there.”
Well, Sharry has the next best thing: a boutique that fulfills her dreams.
