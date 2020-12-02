Mankato sees job growth amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) third-quarter jobs forecast, projects slow employment growth over the coming months.
The decline expected with November’s surge in COVID-19 cases and the second shut down for service, food and entertainment sectors.
Locally, Mankato has the second-highest job growth in the state and an unemployment rate of 3%.
“Mankato has weathered this pandemic a little better than most metropolitan areas the state. Its unemployment rate is relatively low,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.
But overall the Mankato region is down 3,100 jobs this year.
“But compared to other parts of the state that’s a lot better than the rest of the state is doing,” continued Grove.
Despite the challenges Minnesota businesses face amid the pandemic, Grove says companies in Minnesota are hiring.
“There are over 120,000 job vacancies,” said Grove.
For job search assistance, Grove directs Minnesotans to CareerForceMN.com/JobsinDemand.
There you’ll find a list of jobs in the highest demand in the state, equipped with information and links to apply.
“So many jobs in high demand in our state do not require a special certification or degree, they do a ton of on the job training and they teach you skills that you can apply to a future career,” said Grove.
Career force staff are available to help with employer connections, resumes, interviews and more.
