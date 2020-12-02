MDH: 77 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 5,192 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,192 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 327,477.
In our region, Blue Earth County is reporting 51 new cases, Nicollet County has 40 and Le Sueur County has 35.
There have been 77 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including residents from Blue Earth, Lyon, and Martin Counties. More than half of the new deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. The statewide death toll is now at 3,692. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,474.
There are 286,219 people who are no longer isolated.
17,378 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,873 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,326,347.
Governor Tim Walz plans to highlight how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted first responders’ ability to respond to emergencies.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports nearly 3,000 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 234,798.
There have been 24 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,449.
142,246 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,224,344 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.