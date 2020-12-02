Sen. Tina Smith pushes bill for free COVID-19 treatment, vaccine

WASHINGTON (KEYC/GRAY DC) — Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) says every American should be able to get coronavirus treatment and vaccination free of charge.
Smith wrote the COVID-19 Treatment Coverage Act to guarantee just that in early August.
Thus far, it has not gained much momentum on Capitol Hill.
But, with just weeks left in this session, Smith tells us she’s confident Congress and the president will sign-off.
“Here’s why, I think it’s just common sense that we need to make sure that no matter who you are or where you live, or what kind of insurance you have that you have access to a vaccine. This is good for you and your family, and it’s also good for everyone else.”
In an interview with our D.C. team, Smith threw her support behind a bipartisan framework for another round of relief to help the country cope with the pandemic’s financial fallout.
Negotiations between Republican and Democratic leaders have been stalled for months with more than $1.5 trillion separating their competing plans.
Congressional leaders set a weekend deadline for turning the new framework into a detailed policy proposal.
If that effort falls short – the standoff will likely carry into the next term which begins in January.
