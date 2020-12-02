St. Paul officer fired after Saturday shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The chief of the St. Paul police department says an officer who shot and wounded a Black man Saturday night failed to measure up to department standards.
This is body cam footage released by the department. The officer being disciplined has been identified as Anthony Dean. Dean was fired following the shooting of Joseph Javonte Washington. 31-year-old Washington was treated for injuries at Regions Hospital, while also facing multiple criminal charges for the events leading up to the shooting, including criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and assault. Despite the charges, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says Dean did not follow standards during the shooting incident.
“Unfortunately, an officer fell short of those standards on Saturday night and as a result, I’ve taken swift, decisive, and serious action to address this incident. It was an action guided by our values, our policies, and the promise I made when I became the chief of police in the city of St. Paul,” says Axtell.
The police union defended the officers involved, saying they were trying to apprehend “a violent and dangerous felon.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.