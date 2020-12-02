St. Paul officer fired after Saturday shooting

This is body cam footage released by the department. The officer being disciplined has been identified as Anthony Dean. Dean was fired following the shooting of Joseph Javonte Washington. 31-year-old Washington was treated for injuries at Regions Hospital, while also facing multiple criminal charges for the events leading up to the shooting, including criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and assault. Despite the charges, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says Dean did not follow standards during the shooting incident.