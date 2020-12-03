Cleveland Police investigate stolen piece of machinery

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a stolen piece of heavy machinery.
Authorities say a Toro diagonal drill, the kind used for drilling under roadways for fiber-optic cable, was stolen from just outside of Cleveland sometime this past weekend. The machine was last used near the County Shop on Dodd Road. Police say the tool weighs about 13 thousand pounds and a heavy-duty truck and trailer would be needed to move it.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department by calling (507) 931-6380.
