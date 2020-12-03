COVIDaware MN app proves popular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a week since Minnesota launched a COVID exposure app, and already state officials say more than 230,000 Minnesotans have downloaded it.
Within two days of its launch, COVIDaware MN, reached the number 3 most popular utility app spot in the iPhone App Store. The App is meant to alert you when you have been in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID. You can learn more about the app on the COVIDaware MN website. The App is available on the Google Play or App Store.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.