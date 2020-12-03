Downtown Waseca lands on National Historic Register

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — After 12 years of planning, downtown Waseca finally gets a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
The building was built in 1903 and was the spot of the First National Bank. It was in such great condition that it was awarded the excellence in preservation in 2006. It is now home and the spot of Trio.
Take a look at the shops along Waseca’s State Street, and you’ll find buildings with unique architectural features that take you back in time.
The town has been trying to get on the National Register of Historic Places for a long time. Now, that dream is finally coming to fruition.
“Getting a downtown historic district in any community is a real honor and it is very difficult to get things on the National Register,” Waseca County History Center council representative Joan Mooney said.
This initiative shows that the downtown area is a special place enriched in history and culture.
“It tells the people of this community that your history is important. That it is special, unique and it needs to be protected,” Mooney added.
This process to get Waseca’s downtown area on the historical map took almost 12 years, but it was worth all the work to finally have the certification.
“To remind the city, residents, the City Council and everybody that we have a beautiful, old, historic downtown. A lot of people, I think, were overlooking that,” Heritage Preservation Commission council representative Les Tlougan said.
Many people might think that the hard work is over, but that is simply not the case.
The next piece of the puzzle is getting business owners and residents to buy-in.
“Aware of the fact that we have it and are willing to provide some help, education if you will. So, then they can take care of their building and keep them properly historic,” Tlougan continued.
A lot of factors made this initiative possible, but sometimes it just comes to the right timing.
“A little bit of magic and a just a little bit of good timing,” Mooney said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.