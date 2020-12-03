LCWM School District begins superintendent search

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District begins its search for a new superintendent.
Current superintendent Tom Farrell has announced his retirement. He began his role in Lake Crystal in 2012 and has spent more than 30 years in education. The district is kicking off its search by asking for feedback from families. You can find a superintendent search survey on the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.