Mapleton spread Christmas joy with lights

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers met outside of the Mapleton Community Home to give the residents who cannot go outside due to COVID-19 restrictions a sense of Holiday spirit.
The volunteers came together to hang Christmas lights on the trees outside of the facility.
The city and community members wanted to make sure that Home residents didn’t feel neglected or forgotten during the Holiday season.
“Just to bring them a little joy this Christmas season, something that they can take a look outside and see some brightness. Hopefully, see something at the end of this tunnel that we have been in and something that is going to bring them some joy,” Mapleton mayor, John Hollerich said.
All the lights on the trees were donated by people in the community.
