Mavericks, Huskies reschedule non-conference weekend series

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey series against Michigan Tech this weekend has been rescheduled, according to officials from MSU’s Athletics Department.
The series, originally scheduled for Dec. 4-5 in Houghton, Michigan, will now be played Sunday and Monday. The opening face-off for each game is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. ET Sunday and 5:07 p.m. ET Monday at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.
Neither team addresses the reason for the rescheduling in statements released to their respective websites.
Sunday’s game at Michigan Tech will be the first for the Mavericks since the team’s first of the season against Bemidji State on Nov. 23. Michigan Tech will also return to the ice after its opening series at Lake Superior State on Nov. 21 and 22.
Despite the lack of competition on the ice, the Mavericks were ranked No. 6 in the latest USCHO Men’s Hockey Poll released Monday.
Fans will be able to watch both games of the weekend series on FloHockey.tv and can also listen like on KTOE AM 1420.
