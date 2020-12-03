Mayo Clinic Health System temporarily suspends operations at five clinics

Operations at the Belle Plaine clinic have been suspended. Operations at the Mankato-Northridge, Le Sueur, Janesville, and Waterville clinics will be suspended starting Monday. The closures are expected to last six weeks. During the closure, patients can visit clinics at other Mayo Clinic Health System sites, undergo virtual video visits with local providers, or use the 24/7 Nurse Line and Express Care Online. Patients who have upcoming clinic appointments scheduled at the affected locations will be notified.