MDH: 92 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 6,166 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 6,166 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 333,626.
In our region, Brown County is reporting 52 new cases, Blue Earth County has 44 and Le Sueur County has 37.
There have been 92 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, that’s just under the state’s highest daily record of 101 deaths set last week. The statewide death toll is now at 3,784. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,522.
There are 290,019 people who are no longer isolated.
17,623 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,911 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,379,610
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 2,500 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 237,436.
There have been 70 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,519.
147,163 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,230,732 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
