Minnesota State Mankato professor launches ‘Pandemic Ethics’ podcast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Univeristy Mankato Professor of Philosophy, Joshua Preiss launches podcasts discussing ethical challenges faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The podcast, “Pandemic Ethics” discusses the defining ethical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic featuring world-renowned experts in ethics, health, law, economics, public policy and beyond.
“I’m excited to show students the ways in which these questions can be tackled from an ethical perspective and how that can combine expertise from across social sciences. And I’m hoping to provide something that’s accessible to the general public that’s struggling with the effects of COVID-19 and wants to think about how their leaders are conducting policy,” said Preiss.
The first episode, “Risk, Ethics, and Public Policy,” features Jonathan Wolff, Alfred Landecker Professor of Values and Public Policy at the University of Oxford. The second episode, “Property Law and the Pandemic,” features Katharina Pistor, Edwin B. Parker Professor of Comparative Law at the Columbia University Law School.
Future episodes will focus on topics such as the ethics of vaccine distribution, the future of work, justice and race and more. A future episode guide can be found on Preiss’s podcast website.
People can tune in on Spotify and various platforms where podcasts can be found.
