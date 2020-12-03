New feed mill coming to Trimont

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Steady growth in its feed division is prompting Crystal Valley Co-op to build a new feed mill in the city of Trimont
The new addition will have a production capacity of 500,000 tons per year. It will also feature a nine-ton mixer with about 2,000 tons of ingredient storage and 1700 tons of finished feed load-out space.
Crystal Valley says the addition is expected to help lessen production capacity challenges at its four current mills located in Jackson, Janesville, La Salle, and Vernon Center.
Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2021, with completion scheduled for the fall of 2022.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.