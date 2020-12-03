Rep. Peggy Bennett reelected Assistant Minority Leader for Minn. House Republicans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Peggy Bennett (R-27A) was reelected Wednesday to serve a second consecutive term as assistant minority leader for the Minnesota House Republicans during the 2021-22 biennium.
As assistant minority leader, Bennett helped develop legislative policies for House Republicans, as well as assist in crafting political vision.
“I feel honored to have gained this trust by my colleagues and am looking forward to continue serving the residents of our district and our state through this leadership position,” Bennett said via a news release.
Bennett, a retired educator who lives in Albert Lea, is completing her third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, and was reelected to a fourth term in the Nov. 3 general election.
