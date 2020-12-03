Salvation Army hiring bell ringers

So far the local organization has raised more than $119,000, about 24 percent of its half a million-dollar goal. That’s about $45,000 less than what they raised by this time last year. However, there is some good news, the organization says at its covered kettle sites it has collected an average of $55 per hour, up from last year’s hourly average of $49. However, the Mankato Salvation Army still needs to fill more than 2500 hours of ringing for the remainder of the season. The organization is offering an incentive, hiring seasonal employees for four days a week, with overtime opportunities. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.