Sen. Nick Frentz appointed to Rural Health Advisory Committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-19) was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to serve on the Rural Health Advisory Committee.
Frentz will be replacing state former Sen. Tony Lourey, who also served as the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services between January and July 2019.
The position carries a four-year term and is scheduled to begin Jan. 5.
The Rural Health Advisory Committee consists of 15 members that advise the health commissioner and other state agencies on rural health issues.
