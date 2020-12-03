Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota Interstate 35W

By KEYC Staff | December 3, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:36 PM

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Investigators are looking into what caused a small plane to crash and hit a vehicle on Interstate 35W.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the single-engine plane crashed last night, prompting the temporary closure of part of the highway in Arden Hills. Two people were on board. The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis. The passenger has not been identified. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.

