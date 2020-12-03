Twins non-tender Rosario, Wisler; reach deals with 5 players

The 29-year-old Rosario earned $2,870,370 in prorated pay from a $7.75 million salary last season, batting .257 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs with a .792 OPS in 57 games. He hit a career-high 32 homers with 109 RBIs in 2019 and was voted the team’s most valuable player in 2018, but the club’s top prospects are in the outfield. Alex Kirilloff, a 2016 first-round draft pick, is likely ready for an everyday role after landing on the postseason roster. Brent Rooker and Trevor Larnach are close behind.