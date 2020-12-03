Two arrested in connection to string of thefts

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrest two people in connection with more than 20 burglaries across the state.
Troy Cook and Angela Degrood, both of Faribault, are accused of stealing over $35,000 in property in Rice County as well as surrounding counties, with property being recovered in the Brainerd area.
Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the recovery of the stolen items was possible through the execution of three search warrants in Faribault.
The Sheriff’s Office adds that the investigation is ongoing. The state register does not show any formal charges filed.
