Unsolved southern Minnesota murder to be featured on Dateline

BREWSTER, Minn. (KEYC) - An unsolved southern Minnesota murder case with a Mankato connection is set to be featured on NBC’s Dateline.
40-year-old Jan Kruse was shot to death in her bed while her husband and teenage daughter were in their Brewster home back in 2015.
The suspect was never found and eventually, Jan’s husband became a person of interest. Mankato’s Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office successfully defended the first-degree murder charge against him during a trial that ended this past February.
“Obviously it was a good outcome for us. My client was found not guilty. And his hope of it is that this will really spur some additional investigation. That the local police department will continue to find the killer of his wife, that’s really his hope,” Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office attorney, Tom Hagen.
The Dateline episode will feature interviews with Jan’s family members, including her husband, and sister.
The episode airs tomorrow on KEYC NBC at 8 p.m.
