Colorado student, scientist named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’

This undated photo provided by Time Magazine shows the cover of its Dec. 14, 2020 issue, featuring a 15-year-old Colorado high school student and young scientist who has been named the magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year." Gitanjali Rao has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water, cyberbullying, opioid addiction and other social problems. Rao is a sophomore at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver and was selected from more than 5,000 nominees. The process culminated with a finalists' committee of children, Time for Kids reporters and comedian Trevor Noah. Time says it wanted to recognize the rising leaders of America's youngest generation in announcing the award. (Source: Sharif Hamza for TIME)