Singing Hills Chorus prepares for ‘I Will Sing’ virtual concert

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Singing Hills Chorus will present its “I Will Sing” concert Saturday afternoon.
The choir is for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as well as their care partners. The chorus began in 2017 and is a program of the Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s Action Team.
The concert will stream on the Singing Hills Chorus Facebook page and YouTube channel at 1:30 p.m.
Since their last in-person rehearsal in March, members of the chorus have embraced many new ways to sing together safely. In this performance, chorus members will showcase the tune in American Sign Language.
“Living with Alzheimer’s disease does not mean that there’s nothing left. In fact, there’s a variety of strengths that are so strong and should be highlighted, and singing in a choir is a great way to highlight the many strengths that still exist for people as they progress through this disease,” Music Director Kristin Ziemke explained.
The virtual concert celebrates the accomplishments, joy and purpose people impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias can experience through music.
