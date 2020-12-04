Two North Mankato bars announce temporary closures

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two bars in lower North Mankato announced Friday that they will be temporarily closing.
Spinners Bar and NaKato Bar and Grill on Belgrade Avenue will be pausing their takeout services, citing Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions and their priority to keep everyone safe as factors in the decision.
Spinners’ last day of regular takeout services was Thursday, while NaKato will remain open until Monday. Both establishments said they will reopen in the future.
More information about when the establishments will reopen and how you can continue to support them during this time is available on the Spinners Bar and NaKato Bar and Grill Facebook pages.
