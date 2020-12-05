Biden weighs pick for agriculture chief from diverse slate

As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Fudge has fiercely advocated for food stamps and other federal programs that help urban areas stem hunger and grow food. Beyond Clyburn, she has the backing of progressive groups who hope she could turn the department’s focus. In a joint letter to Biden, several of those groups said Fudge “has long been an ally to farmers, food-chain workers, consumers and rural communities.’' Some unions have also backed her as she has pushed for worker protections in meatpacking plants during the pandemic.