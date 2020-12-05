Local businesses donate over a hundred gifts to St. Peter children

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Good Samaritans Society and the City of St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services department worked together to give 144 gift bags to children in the St. Peter area.
The gift bags were delivered in two trucks decked out with Christmas décor. Santa Clause sat in the front seat and his elves also took part in the fun.
The giveback was meant to help keep the Christmas spirit.
”To a child, the magic is the flying reindeer, Santa Clause and the twinkling lights. Having just a little bit of that magic happen, in a year where anything like that is happening. You can’t sit on Santa’s lap, drive through breakfasts, we are just hoping that the bright lights and Santa coming up to their home is going to give them that little bit of twinkle that every child should have in their eye this time of year,” said Donna Nelson, a community liaison with Good Samaritan.
The Lions Club of St. Peter, Good Samaritans and businesses within the Lions Club donated the money used to make the gift bags.
The toys were also all donated.
