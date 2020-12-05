Local businesses donate over a hundred gifts to St. Peter children

”To a child, the magic is the flying reindeer, Santa Clause and the twinkling lights. Having just a little bit of that magic happen, in a year where anything like that is happening. You can’t sit on Santa’s lap, drive through breakfasts, we are just hoping that the bright lights and Santa coming up to their home is going to give them that little bit of twinkle that every child should have in their eye this time of year,” said Donna Nelson, a community liaison with Good Samaritan.