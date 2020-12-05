Lake Crystal G.R.A.C.E. thrift store hits milestone

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thrifting is the art of finding new homes for gentle used material, house ware and décor.
It has gained popularity in the last couple of years and is now a booming industry.
Now, a local thrift store is thriving off the industry’s growth and is celebrating their 25th anniversary.
“If I would’ve known what I know now, when my kids were younger I would’ve definitely come to G.R.A.C.E. or I would have done more thrift shopping or thrifting,” Lake Crystal G.R.A.C.E. thrift store volunteer, Loree Brown said.
Lake Crystal G.R.A.C.E. thrift store in Lake Crystal has been open since 1995 and isn’t like any other thrift stores around the area.
“Beautiful dishes come in, artwork sometimes, people donate their artwork, stained glass on window frames and then we will sell that. Beautiful pictures, stuffed animals, they all have meaning, but maybe after awhile folks just want to get rid of them,” Brown said.
Before G.R.A.C.E was G.R.A.C.E, the building was occupied by a bank, a restaurant, a furniture store and more.
There is history around every corner.
The thrift store is heavily invested in the community and says it’s one of their secrets to success.
They are involved in a youth employment project for Minnesota Valley Action Council, are active with the Disabled American Veterans organization and more.
The WeCare project was one of the more recent projects they took part in, where they gave to retirement homes during the pandemic.
“I think it was 64 bags, gift bags. Crossword puzzles, books, art supplies so that the folks that are in or not able to get out have something to do,” Brown said.
The WeCare project wasn’t the only new initiative that G.R.A.C.E implemented over the pandemic.
They also created a new COVID-19 voucher system.
“We have COVID vouchers and folks during the shut down could come to G.R.A.C.E. We were open limited hours, so folks could come here and get their voucher for house ware or clothing or whatever they needed,” Brown said.
G.R.A.C.E isn’t just a thrift store to the workers, customers and owners. It is a family and a home.
“I’ve feel like I have really grown working here, because I really didn’t know anything about books before and I didn’t know. I’ve always like to organize, I don’t know I just like it here, it’s like family, I know that is a cliché, but it’s just family and what I didn’t know then I know now,” Brown said.
