39th annual Breakfast with Santa Fundraiser sees success

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The John Ireland Catholic School in St. Peter held their 39th annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday.
All of the money made through the fundraiser is going towards the Little Angels Preschool to keep the program going strong throughout the year.
The drive thru event started off with visitors taking their kids to visit Santa. Here they got a bag filled with Christmas goodies. The kids also got to take a socially distanced picture with Santa and drop off any letters they wrote for him.
Raffle tickets were also sold, with breakfast given to anyone who bought a ticket.
This event doesn’t just benefit the school; it also benefits the kids and gives them some Christmas normalcy.
”I mean as normal as we can get, but they look forward to it so much and so do we as a school. All the kids in the preschool, they get really excited about it,” planning committee member Rebecca Albrecht said.
