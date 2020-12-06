Mavericks can’t rally back, suffer first loss of the season to Michigan Tech

Mavericks return to the ice for a non-conference match-up.
By Mary Rominger | December 6, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 11:40 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mavericks faced-off against Michigan Tech for a non-conference game on Sunday.

The last time Minnesota State played a game was Nov 22, as the purple and gold have dealt with COVID-19 protocols.

The Huskies struck first and went into the third period with a 2-0 lead.

The Mavericks pressured Michigan Tech well, but ran out of time to mount the come back.

An empty net goal sealed the deal for Michigan Tech to defeat Minnesota State 3-1.

Game two is slated for 4:07, tomorrow.

