Mavericks can’t rally back, suffer first loss of the season to Michigan Tech

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mavericks faced-off against Michigan Tech for a non-conference game on Sunday.
The last time Minnesota State played a game was Nov 22, as the purple and gold have dealt with COVID-19 protocols.
The Huskies struck first and went into the third period with a 2-0 lead.
The Mavericks pressured Michigan Tech well, but ran out of time to mount the come back.
An empty net goal sealed the deal for Michigan Tech to defeat Minnesota State 3-1.
Game two is slated for 4:07, tomorrow.
