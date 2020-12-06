Small plane crash near Windom kills pilot

WINDOM, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane crashed Sunday morning, killing the pilot after taking off from a southern Minnesota airport. There were no passengers on board.
The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Department says in a release that law enforcement began searching after a report there was no radio contact with a plane scheduled to depart from the Windom Airport.
The site of the crash was located at 7:43 a.m. Authorities say the pilot was dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available.
