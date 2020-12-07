Demand rises for Hot Meals on Wheels Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More at-risk people staying home during the pandemic means demand for home-delivered meals is on the rise.
Vine Faith in Action’s Hot Meals on Wheels program has seen a 40 percent increase in demand since the pandemic started in March. The interest has spiked so much, VINE says it is considering starting another route to keep up. Through the program, volunteers drop off hot lunches at homes in Mankato and North Mankato Monday through Friday.
“Our meals on wheels program is more than a meal. It’s also a safety check. Sometimes the volunteer is the only person the participant sees all day. So it’s also great that we can see people, help people get them nutritious meals but also a safety check.”
About sixty volunteers are helping out right now, but the organization is still in need of more. For details on how to sign up to volunteer or to receive a meal through the program, go to vinevolunteers.com.
