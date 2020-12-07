The Docket: council considers food truck regulation, Housing Assistance Program deadline here

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato looks to help bars and restaurants hurt by the pandemic and also looks at regulating food trucks in the area.
The city of North Mankato will consider a resolution prorating existing on-sale liquor licenses for the time bars and restaurants were not open due to state mandated closures.
The city would base the proration on four weeks of missed sales.
The city could also refund all existing qualified liquor licenses.
North Mankato would join other cities like Mankato who have made similar moves in the past.
The city will also consider setting a public hearing on regulating the use of mobile food trucks and vendors within the city.
The ordinance would make sure that food trucks are appropriately located, licensed and inspected and do not interfere with traffic flow or create public safety hazards.
The ordinance would also prohibit food trucks from operating within 500 feet of restaurants or community events, unless they are authorized by the event sponsor.
Restaurant owners would be able to operate a food truck if they are the ones who own it.
The city of Mankato will hold their budget hearing Monday night.
The budget anticipates over $18 million in preliminary costs for projects in the Community Investment Plan.
The CIP covers city projects in several different categories over the next five year period.
The deadline to apply for the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program is midnight Monday night.
The program provides housing assistance to help prevent eviction, homelessness and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners.
Already, the state program has allocated $67 million to Minnesotans for housing-related bills, and there are still funds available to support those who may not be able to make their December payments.
You can apply over the phone by calling 2-1-1 or online.
