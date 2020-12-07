Geocaching gaining popularity in the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for a way to take advantage of our warmer December weather, you might want to try out geocaching.
The activity is the art of hunting and finding hidden objects and gives participants a COVID-19 friendly way to exercise and get outdoors.
Every time you find a geoache, you take a trinket, replace it with one of your own and write your name down in the log book.
The virtual hunt can be done at any time, in any climate and in any terrain, all you need to do is download an app.
The activity is gaining more popularity in the Mankato area, and one Minnesota State University, Mankato group is getting involved.
Maverick Adventures put on their virtual geocache challenge that spanned over the last five days and invited MSU students to get outside and do some hunting.
“It gets you outside, it gets you active and there is kind of a little bit of an adventure and challenge mixed in. Where you are looking for a cache, a small object that is hidden somewhere out in the environment. There is hundreds, if not thousands of geocaches here in Mankato and the surrounding areas,” program coordinator, Sam Steiger said.
The students who found the most geocaches at the end of the challenge will receives prizes, but the fun doesn’t stop there.
There are plenty of geocaches in the area waiting to be found.
