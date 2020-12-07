Holiday Stroll and Shop helps support Waseca businesses

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This shopping event not only helps businesses in Waseca but also brings the community together.
“Our fourth quarter is huge, we prepare for it all year long and to see this kind of turnout this year is great,” Pipi Lane Boutique owner, Kristin Fox said.
This year, the Holiday Stroll and Shop event encouraged visitors to support local businesses and spend time with loved ones all while getting great deals on gifts for friends and family.
“I feel like this year, we have a lot more time together so we just want to embrace it and do as many thing as we can as a family,” Holiday Stroll and Shop customer, Hannah Potter said.
The stroll is all about boosting revenue for the boutiques, craft stores and small businesses in Waseca’s Main Street area, but it’s also about getting presents checked off the Christmas list.
“Sometimes teenagers are a little more particular so it is perfect. They get to pick it out and say, ‘Hey mom we want this or grandma we want this,’ and then we find more than we need because there are so many cool things in Pipi and a lot of shops downtown as well,” Holiday Stroll and Shop customer, Amy Potter said.
The shops say they were unsure if the event was going to work out this year, but community members and the city knew how vital the event was for businesses.
This year, it is more essential than ever to be putting money back into these small businesses like 4 Seasons Athletics, Pipi Lane Boutique, The Speckled Hen and many more that are being involved in this Holiday Stroll to prevent them from closing their doors for good.
Despite the uncertainty, loyal customers still showed up to shop.
“Typically it is a huge day for Waseca and the specialty shops. This year, we don’t really know what to expect because it is on a Sunday and we are trying something different. It is kind of a bonus day for all of us, since we are not typically open on Sundays or Sunday evenings,” Fox said.
This stroll is also important to vendors like Confections Bakery.
The bakery set up their booth in the middle of Pipi Lane Boutique and saw a great turnaround in a matter of minutes.
“You know, I really appreciate all of the customers that come in early. They are excited to get them and it is really fun to see the smiles that it puts on people’s faces. A lot of them, are using them as little gifts that they are going to give to people for the holidays,” Confections Bakery owner, Sondra Herman said.
But most of all, this event was made for people to shop and make memories together that will last a lifetime.
“Oh, I don’t know that we have a plan, maybe we should so we don’t spend too much. We are just having fun, enjoying the day,” Potter said.
