Hosanna Lutheran Church prepares for Christmas Celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato will be hosting its 2020 Christmas Celebration Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
This celebration is a joyful, music-filled program that tells the story of Christmas.
Those who wish to attend can do so either in-person or online. In-person options are available at both of Hosanna’s locations in Mankato, and the program will be shown at various times to alleviate crowding.
“For the in-person, we’re showing the virtual celebration, so it’s kind of like a movie. Some fun lights, and there’s a neat little surprise at the end. But, even if you’re watching it online as well, it’s still a really, really great time,” broadcast and media creator Becca Stidham said.
Visit the Hosanna Lutheran Church Facebook page or website for more information.
