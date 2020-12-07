Housing Assistance Program applications due

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The deadline to apply for the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program is midnight Monday night.
The Program works to help prevent eviction, homelessness, and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners. Already, $67 million has been allocated to Minnesotans for housing-related bills, and there are still funds available to support those who may not be able to make their December payments. You can apply online or over the phone by calling 2-1-1.
