Mavericks add home series against MSOE to schedule

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will host a pair of nonconference games against the Milwaukee School of Engineering, according to officials from MSU’s Athletics Department.
The No. 6 ranked Mavericks will square off against the Raiders at 6:07 p.m. Saturday and 4:07 p.m. Sunday. Both games will be played at the Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center in Mankato.
Fans can watch the series via FloHockey.tv and listen to both games on KTOE AM 1420.
The Milwaukee School of Engineering is a member of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, an NCAA Division III league that includes The College of St. Scholastica, Adrian College, Aurora University, Concordia University Wisconsin, Finlandia University, Lake Forest College, Lawrence University, Marian University, St. Norbert College and Trine University.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.