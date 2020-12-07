MDH: 21 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 5,296 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,296 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 356,152.
In our region, Brown County has 28 new cases, Blue Earth County has 24 and Martin County has 20.
There have been 21 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. More than half of the new fatalities occurred in private homes. The statewide death toll is now at 4,005. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,645.
There are 314,138 people who are no longer isolated.
18,358 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,015 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,623,492.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 913 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 245,216.
There have been 35 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,718.
160,834 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,252,251 people have been tested statewide.
