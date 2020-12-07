Minnesota adopts CDC’s new quarantine guidelines

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — State health officials now say Minnesotans who are exposed to COVID-19 can shorten their quarantine period from 14 days to 10 or even seven days in some cases.
Ten-day quarantines are now recommended if the person has not tested positive, has no symptoms and will continue to track symptoms, wear a mask and social distance.
Seven-day quarantines are now recommended if the person meets all the conditions of the 10-day quarantine and tests negative for COVID-19 using a PCR test at least five days after the start of the quarantine period.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged that the new guidelines could be confusing, and said that the state will work to explain it to people.
“The goal of changing this is really to get increased compliance. The science has not changed. We’re changing some of this for social compliance reasons,” Walz said.
The recommended quarantine period has been 14 days from both state and federal officials.
Evidence shows that a person can develop a COVID-19 infection as many as 14 days after being exposed. But, the governor did say he hopes the people would continue to quarantine for the full 14 days if they’re able to do so.
Minnesota health officials reported 5,296 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, in addition to 21 newly reported deaths.
