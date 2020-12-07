Minnesota: second most COVID-19 cases per capita nationwide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is now second in the nation for new cases of COVID-19 per population, surpassing other nationwide hot spots like New York, Florida and Arizona.
This comes as state health officials are worried they may start to see the impact this week that Thanksgiving gatherings had on spreading the disease. The COVID Tracking Project reports that one in every 136 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.
“The good news is that over the last couple weeks, we have seen a leveling off in a decrease in our rate of cases, and it’s still very high, between 5,000 and 7,000 cases a day, and about 200 hospital admissions a day. So those are very, very high numbers, but they’re actually down from what they were a couple of weeks prior. I think that’s because our governor put a four-week pause into effect, really restricting gatherings,” says Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner.
When it comes to the vaccination process, Malcolm says more information will be coming out soon, but the first wave is expected to happen within the next few weeks. That will include health care workers who are working in hospitals and long-term care, and residents who live in nursing assisted living facilities.
