Minnesota: second most COVID-19 cases per capita nationwide

“The good news is that over the last couple weeks, we have seen a leveling off in a decrease in our rate of cases, and it’s still very high, between 5,000 and 7,000 cases a day, and about 200 hospital admissions a day. So those are very, very high numbers, but they’re actually down from what they were a couple of weeks prior. I think that’s because our governor put a four-week pause into effect, really restricting gatherings,” says Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner.