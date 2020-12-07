Minnesota sees lowest flu numbers in five years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is seeing its lowest flu numbers in five years.
According to state health officials, there have been 15 flu hospitalizations this season, and zero deaths associated with influenza. Experts say the beginning of the new year is when the flu typically spikes, but so far, the numbers are lower than where they’ve been the last five flu seasons.
Health officials say more people wearing face coverings during the pandemic might be helping with the decrease but just because numbers are low right now, it doesn’t mean it’s time to avoid taking precautions. They still recommend getting a flu vaccine if you haven’t done so already.
