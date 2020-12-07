MnDOT awards $61 million to improve Minnesota’s freight transportation network

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Monday it has awarded $61 million in funding for 13 highway infrastructure projects across the state.
The agency says the projects will improve freight mobility, safety and first-mile and last-mile freight connections throughout Minnesota.
“The projects selected through this program represent some of the highest freight needs in both greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities Metro Area,” Minnesota Highway Freight Program Manager Andrew Andrusko said. “We are excited to work with state and local partners to improve freight efficiency and support commerce and jobs throughout the state during this critical time.”
The only project in the KEYC viewing area to receive funding was the 2023 TH19/I35 Project, which includes safety and mobility improvements in Rice County.
The awards to the 13 projects are part of the second round of transportation funding offered to Minnesota cities, counties, ports, airports, MnDOT districts and railroads through the Minnesota Highway Freight Program. The first round of MHFP funding was awarded in 2017.
The $61 million in funding for the MHFP comes from the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.
Visit www.MnDOT.gov/ofrw/mhfp for more information about the awards and the Minnesota Highway Freight Program.
