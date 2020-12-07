MnDOT seeks public input on Wells reconstruction project

FILE — A sign reads "Welcome to Wells" in front of a park Saturday, Jan. 12, 2008, in Wells, Minn. (Source: KEYC, File)
By Jake Rinehart | December 7, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 4:19 PM

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting residents in the Wells area to attend a virtual open house regarding the reconstruction of Highways 22 and 109.

Residents will be provided an opportunity to share input on issues through an interactive map, comment board and survey through Jan. 7.

[ CLICK HERE to take the survey, see the project map and share your ideas on the project ]

The reconstruction project proposes to improve the pavement, utilities and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations from the northern intersection of Highways 22 and 109 through 12 Street Southwest, as well as Highway 109 from west of Rose Hill Cemetery to Highway 22.

With input from residents, the City of Wells and other project stakeholders, MnDOT will evaluate the corridor, develop and design alternatives and arrive at a preferred alternative for construction that is tentatively planned for 2026.

Visit MnDOT’s project website for more information and to provide input online.

