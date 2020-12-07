North Mankato City Council sets hearing on regulating food trucks

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato City Council announced Monday it has set a public hearing to consider regulating food trucks in the city.
The ordinance would prohibit food trucks from operating within 500 feet of restaurants or community events unless they are authorized by the event sponsor.
Restaurant owners would be able to operate a food truck if they are the ones who own it.
In a recent work session, the council discussed the impact food trucks could have on nearby brick-and-mortar restaurants.
The ordinance would also make sure that food trucks are appropriately located, licensed and inspected and do not interfere with traffic flow or create public safety hazards.
The public hearing is set for Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
