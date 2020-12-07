Producers invited to Beef Quality Assurance, Secure Beef Supply training workshops

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota Beef Council are inviting beef producers to online Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) and Secure Beef Supply (SBS) training sessions.
The two sessions are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 and Jan. 7.
Producers who attend the free workshop will receive a three-year BQA certification, in addition to learning the necessary steps needed to begin their own SBS plan.
A BQA certification is voluntary for individual producers, but is required by many major industry buyers and processors. Shane Bugeja, an Extension educator in Blue Earth and Le Sueur Counties, says that when an individual producer does not have a current BQA certification, it means that many packers and feedlots cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements.
Those who are interested in attending the free workshop must register for each session in advance. Interested parties will be unable to receive a secure Zoom link and passcode from Extension staff without registering in advance.
- CLICK HERE to register for the Dec. 17 session
- CLICK HERE to register for the Jan. 7 session
Once you have registered by following the links above, an Extension educator will email you the secure Zoom webinar link, along with a unique registration ID code. Each person must register separately in order to be given this code.
Participants will then be asked to provide their registration ID code at the beginning of the training session when they enter the Zoom platform.
Anyone with questions about registering is asked to contact Brenda Miller by sending an email to nels4220@umn.edu.
Only one person from each operation is required to be certified to ensure the entire operation follows BQA standards, although anyone who handles and manages cattle is encouraged to become BQA certified. Certification is good for three years.
Anyone with questions about certification is encouraged to contact Melissa Runck at (507) 822-4728 or by sending an email to mkrunck@umn.edu.
Visit the University of Minnesota Extension’s website for more information.
