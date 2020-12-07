Rochester City Council selects Alison Zelms as next city administrator

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato’s current deputy city manager has found a new home at the City of Rochester.
The City of Rochester announced Monday that it will offer its city administrator job to Alison Zelms.
Rochester’s search for a new city administrator began in the fall, with 59 candidates applying for the position.
In the job, Zelms will oversee a 2020 budget of $587 million and about 940 city employees.
In September, the City of Mankato named Susan Arntz of Waconia to replace retiring City Manager Pat Hentges.
