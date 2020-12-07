Sign up begins for Christmas Food Basket program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Registration began Monday for the Mankato Salvation Army’s Christmas Food Basket program.
Registration is entirely online this year for the service, which provides low-income families with a well-rounded Christmas dinner at home.
“That’s something huge, to have a Christmas meal together...not just presents but to be able to fill somebody’s physical needs,” said Lt. Corey Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.
The program is limited to Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents. Income eligibility will be required and verified before applications are approved. Sign up runs through Sunday.
To register, just go to the Mankato Salvation Army Facebook page.
